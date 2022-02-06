Simu Liu has admitted that he exaggerated his martial arts experience while auditioning for the lead role in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu discussed the experience on Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

“When I got the part, they asked me about my martial arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly,” Liu told Ariana DeBose. “I had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman, but if we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist.”



After landing the job, Liu had to put significant time into the training process.

“I started working with trainers and learning how to move,” he continued. “I had such awful flexibility. My groin and my tendons were just so stiff. A big part of that early process was just bending my body and trying to rip those legs apart.”

Shang-Chi went on to gross over $432 million worldwide and became one of the highest-selling movies of 2021. A sequel is currently in development with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct.

