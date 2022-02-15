Simone Biles is one of the most famous and most decorated Olympic athletes of all time. As a gymnast, Biles has been competing since a very young age, and over the years, she has won countless gold medals, all while becoming an inspiration for athletes all across the world. While her most recent trip to the Olympics was filled with hardship, she became an advocate for mental health, and it ultimately inspired even more people to be just like her.

As for her personal life, Biles has been in a relationship with fellow athlete Jonathan Owens, who just so happens to be a defensive back for the Houston Texans. The two have been together for quite some time now, and this past week, Owens made a big step in their relationship, as he asked Biles to marry him. As you will see, she said yes.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"WOKE UP A FIANCÉE," Biles wrote on Twitter. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!"

The proposals seemed to be very well planned, as there was a photographer there to capture the moment. Both of them looked extremely happy, and it's clear they have a full life of love ahead of them.

We congratulate both Biles and Owens on the engagement.