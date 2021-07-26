Simone Biles is one of the greatest Olympic athletes of all time and she is certainly one of the greatest gymnasts of all time as well. As a member of the US Olympic team, Biles has been through a lot although she has persevered to become a dominant athlete in all of her respective domains. Now, Biles is in Tokyo for yet another Summer Games and she is expected to show off that dominant form, once again, and deliver a few more gold medals to the Olympic team.

The fanfare surrounding Biles has been pretty astounding as there is no doubt she is a fan-favorite. While sports like basketball and soccer typically get all of the attention, Biles has made gymnastics a must-watch event, which is a pretty special talent.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

To commemorate Biles' latest Olympic endeavor, Twitter has decided to make history by giving Biles her very own emoji whenever someone uses the hashtag "#simonebiles." As you can see below, the hashtag is a little picture of an anthropomorphic goat doing a gymnastics routine. Biles is the first Olympian to be given such an honor and she is also the first female athlete to get one, as well.

Needless to say, fans are excited about what Biles could potentially do during the games, and she will certainly be an athlete to watch throughout the entire competition.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images