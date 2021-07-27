Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes of all time. One of the most decorated Olympians ever, the gymnastics star has been tearing it up at the Tokyo Games this summer, and despite the fact that she's not performing at her highest capability, she's still outperformed her competition by completing moves that have never been attempted before. Unfortunately, we may have seen the last of Biles at this year's Olympics because, according to multiple official sources, she has pulled out of the team finals with a medical issue.

Following a disappointing vault at the start of the women's team event, the American performer was attended to by a trainer and ruled out for the remainder of the event. Her foot was strapped heavily after the vault, signaling that she may have suffered an injury upon her landing.



Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In her place, teammate Jordan Chiles competed in the uneven bars. Biles will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future events.

Biles was hoping to stack her resume with six more gold medals to add to her collection, which would have made her the most decorated woman in Olympics history. With Biles pulling out, the USA won a silver medal in the event, with the team from Russia taking home the gold.

Hopefully, Simone Biles has a speedy recovery. Wish her well in the comments!