Tevin Biles-Thomas, brother of Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury charges, stemming from a triple homicide on New Year's Eve.

According to reports, the murders took place at an AirBnb rental apartment in Ohio at approximately 11:30pm after an uninvited group showed up and were asked to leave. Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, allegedly opened fire on the group after a fight broke out, killing Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23. Two others were also wounded in the shooting, but survived.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley in the release. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles-Thomas, who is on active duty with the Army, was the only person arrested in connection with the murders. He is reportedly being held at the Liberty County, Georgia Jail, with an arraignment scheduled for September 13 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Simone Biles posted the following message on twitter early Friday morning, "eating my feelings don’t talk to me."