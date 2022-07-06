He may not be a Hip Hop figure, but Simon Pegg has been hanging out with a Rap legend. The Hot Fuzz, Mission Impossible, and Shaun of the Dead actor isn't a celebrity who talks about his close relationships with other entertainers, but in a recent interview with NME, Pegg opened up about a memory involving his good friend, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

There was a moment back in 2016 when Pegg's daughter was able to join Martin and his band on the Glastonbury stage, and also in attendance not far away was reportedly Jay-Z. The rapper and his wife Beyoncé are good friends with Gwyneth Paltrow, who happens to share two children with Martin.

The group of famous friends have been photographed together or have appeared at concerts with one another, and Pegg admitted that his close relationship with Martin aided in him getting an invite to a family Disneyland day with Jay and his kids.

“I did go to Disneyland with Jay-Z recently,” Pegg admitted. “I don’t know him that well but he’s friends with Chris [Martin] and we’ve met a couple of times. He’s a really sweet guy. He’s a dad too. We were all being told to go on the rollercoasters by our kids who are braver than we are.”

According to reports, others like Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, were also in attendance. Check out more from Simon Pegg's interview with NME below.

