Simon Cowell is one of the most recognizable faces when it comes to the world of televised talent shows. He started out as the harshest judge on American Idol before going to X-Factor and then America's Got Talent. Those who have been harshly criticized by Cowell have lamented over just how cruel he can be to those who have dreams of becoming international sensations. Meanwhile, those who work with him acknowledge just how effective he is at finding talent.

Unfortunately, Cowell had an accident recently while riding his new electric bike at his home in Malibu. According to TMZ, Cowell fell off of the bike and actually broke his back, which speaks to how bad the fall was. Cowell was then taken to hospital where he will have to get surgery.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cowell's representative issued a statement to the press, saying "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family."

Electric bikes have been known to be pretty fast and sometimes quite dangerous. These types of accidents aren't uncommon, although, of course, we hope Cowell is okay and resting following the crash.

