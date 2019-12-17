$ilkMoney Drops Sophomore Album 'GTFOMDTNERFAYMFTBOILT'

Before $ilkMoney starts rapping on "My Dick Too Small" - the second track on his new album - the following phrase is recited: "I love my paper, I love my haters, but ain't no more room on my dick so jump the fuck off." This line explains both the title of that track and the title of the Virginia rapper's sophomore album, GTFOMDTNERFAYMFTBOILT, which obviously stands for "Get the Fuck Off My Dick There’s Not Enough Room for All You Motha F*ckas to Be on It Like This." Given this context, "My Dick Too Small" no longer reads as a weird flex, but a brilliant one.

The rest of $ilkMoney's album is just as weird and witty. Just by taking a look at it's cover art, you could get a perfect idea of what you're in for once you press play. It's a psychedelic, colorful, meandering jumble. While the Divine Council member indulges in his eccentric sense of humor, he simultaneously tackles lofty themes. Drugs and books have evidently expanded $ilkMoney's consciousness to encompass to vast time-scales. He reaches back to biblical periods and blends these teachings with the philosophies of Haile Selassie to imagine alternate possibilities. And he raps his ass off while doing this.