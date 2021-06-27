Former No Limit artist Mac has been released from prison after serving 21 years for a murder he says he didn’t commit. Earlier this week, Mac, whose real name is McKinley Phipps Jr., was granted parole after receiving a unanimous vote from the board, and now he’s already home 5 days later.

Former No-Limit rapper Silkk The Shocker revealed the first post-prison picture of Mac when they linked up Friday in New Orleans. "Welcome home Mac," Silkk's caption read as the two posed for the camera on a couch.

Meanwhile, the boss man, Master P, also P congratulated his former artist, writing "Welcome home soldier!" @macphippsofficial Let God guide you on this next chapter."

According to Mac's parole terms, the rapper has a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew and cannot enter establishments that serve alcohol. He also required to complete six hours of community service, every month, with at-risk youth.

“We feel blessed to have McKinley home after such a long fight for his freedom,” his wife, Angelique, said in a statement Wednesday. “We look forward to this new chapter of life.”

The rapper had nine years left on his 30-year sentence at the time of receiving the news. Welcome home Mac!

[Via]