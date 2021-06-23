On March 5, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars shocked the music industry by revealing that they had formed an R&B super duo and dropping their debut single as Silk Sonic. Arriving alongside a Bootsy-Collins assisted intro track, "Leave The Door Open" quickly won over fans of both artists, and in the weeks following its release, Silk Sonic's first offering has managed to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, according to Hip Hop By The Numbers, Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars' "Leave the Door Open" has reportedly sold over 2 million units in the United States, making the infectious single eligible for a shiny new platinum placque from the RIAA.

Sadly, an official full-length Silk Sonic album has not yet arrived, despite Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's chart-topping hit single arriving nearly four full months ago. On a more positive note, however, Silk Sonic's latest sales milestone does mean that Anderson .Paak will soon have his first domestic platinum record, as his only platinum placque reportedly came in the form of an Australian platinum certification for Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Dance Off."

While we all endure the neverending wait for Silk Sonic's forthcoming album, watch them perform "Leave the Door Open" in honor of its recent eligibility for double platinum status. Congratulations to Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak!