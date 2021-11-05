Silk Sonic Sings About The Ladies Stressing Them Out On "Smokin Out The Window"

Not only will we be receiving French Montana's fourth studio album They Got Amnesia next week, but Silk Sonic will finally be releasing their debut effort. When Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars first introduced their supergroup to the world, fans knew they were going to create magic. The '70's-inspired theme was also well-received as they were able to take from the past while also keeping a modern artistic take.

Ahead of next week's An Evening with Silk Sonic album's arrival, they have delivered "Smokin Out the Window," a single that also is lucky to have its own visual. The clip is stylized like a vintage television performance and as for the song itself, it sounds as if the fellas are dealing with women whose demands are stressing them out.

Watch Silk Sonic's smooth performance of "Smokin Out the Window" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Must've spent thirty-five, forty-five thousand up in Tiffany's (Oh, no)

Got her badass kids runnin' 'round my whole crib

Like it's Chuck E. Cheese (Woah)

Put me in a jam with her ex-man in the UFC

Can't believe it (Can't believe it)

I'm in disbelief