Silk Sonic Glides Through Their Latest Single "Skate"

Their hit "Leave the Door Open" continues to dominate as Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Bootsy Collins's supergroup Silk Sonic storms the charts with one single. Fans have been waiting on news regarding when they will release a full-length project, but instead of giving up the goods, Silk Sonic has returned with a new track, "Skate."

Mars and Paak have tapped into a retro sound that stays relevant to today's culture while paying homage to the 1960s and '70s grooves that we hold near and dear. As the title of this new song suggests, "Skate" is perfect for heading to your nearest roller rink and gliding around with the one you love. We know that rinks aren't as popular as they used to be, but with tracks like these, Silk Sonic just may help them make a comeback.

Stream "Skate" and let us know what you think of Silk Sonic's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

In a room full of dimes

You would be hundred dollars

If bein' fine was a crime

Girl, they'd lock your lil' fine ass up in a tower

The way you move like you do

Ooh, it's like you do it for a livin'

Do a lil' spin, do it again

Sh*t, look like you playin' for the win, oh, baby