Silk Sonic Drops Off "Love's Train" Cover For Valentine's Day

Silk Sonic made a return for this r'n'b-themed day with a cover of Con Funk Shun's "Love's Train." The duo, consisting of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, are on a mission to bring that funky, soulful sound of '70s back into our lives and they continue to do just that with this cover of Con Funk Shun's "Love's Train." According to a press release, it is among the pair's favorite songs.

For the uninitiated, Con Funk Shun was an r'n'b and funk band that rose to popularity in the 1970s. "Love's Train" appeared on their 1982 album, To The Max.

Check out their cover of the vintage song below and let us know if you're feeling it. For more r'n'b jams and a Valentine's Day-worthy playlist, check out our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify here.

Quotable Lyrics

She said, "Sugar, honey, darlin'"

I really wanna see you, too

I bet you do, bet you do, bet you do

It's just that someone's over and baby

I really wanna be with you