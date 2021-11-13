mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Silk Sonic Deliver A Powerful Ballad On "Put On A Smile"

Alexander Cole
November 13, 2021 11:29
"Put On A Smile" is an immediate hit from Silk Sonic's debut project.


Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have been nothing short of impressive together as part of Silk Sonic. The new dynamic duo have been dropping some truly catchy and memorable songs as of late, and on Friday, they dropped their very first project which is an album with just nine songs. An Evening With Silk Sonic is packed with great tracks, including the powerful ballad "Put On A Smile," which can be heard below.

With this song, Mars and Anderson .Paak switch things up as they ditch their playboy personas and deliver some sweeter lyrics in which they yearn for a love that makes them happier. The song is a cuffing season anthem, and it's clear that both artists were singing from the heart when they wrote this. 

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could pretend when I'm out with my friends
I ain't thinkin' about you
I could pretend like I ain't in my feelings
But that ain't true, nah (Nah)
When I called you out your name
That was my ego, my pride, and pain

