Silk Sonic Croons Their Way Into Your Heart On "An Evening With Silk Sonic"

This has been an album that fans have been begging for throughout the year and now, we have finally received Silk Sonic’s project. The dynamic collective consists of Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, and their team of talented musicians who have effortlessly blended the retro sounds of the ‘70s with a modern take on R&B. When they first formally announced their collaboration with "Leave the Door Open," fans couldn't get enough of the single. On Friday (November 12), they have returned with An Evening with Silk Sonic, and Paak and Mars caught up with Rolling Stone months ago to explain why they wanted to make "feel good" music.

“We had a record that was, I guess the word is ‘heavier’ content, as far as subject matter,” said Bruno Mars. “Me and him were harmonizing and singing the sh*t out of it, but I remember having a conversation, saying, ‘Man, I don’t know if we want to take this turn on this album.’ We’re producing a feeling, and an emotion, so let’s sleep on this. After the session, Andy went to his house, and I’m playing the record, and I go to this song and I say, ‘I gotta stop by Andy’s.’ I drive over there and tell him, ‘Come outside.’"

"He gets in the car, I press play, and immediately he says, ‘Turn. That. Sh*t. Off’.” The track went in the trash that night. “We’ve been working on this song for weeks, but hearing it outside the walls of the studio, it was that quick. ‘I don’t wanna feel like this! Why are you guys making me feel like this?’"

Stream An Evening with Silk Sonic and let us know which track is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. Silk Sonic Intro

2. Leave the Door Open

3. Fly As Me

4. After Last Night with Thundercat & Bootsy Collins

5. Smokin Out The Window

6. Put On A Smile

7. 777

8. Skate

9. Blast Off

[via]