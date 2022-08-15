Silk Sonic, the super duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have been jamming out in Vegas during their residency in the city. Mars and .Paak have certainly been having fun, often pranking each other while they perform their smooth 70s-style hits.

In a recent aftershow, Silk Sonic veered far away from their soul sound and into 2000s nu-metal. Mars and .Paak cruised across the street from their Park MGM residency to a club called the Barbershop and covered the nu-metal hit "Last Resort" by Papa Roach.

The song is a departure from the typical Silk Sonic topics of making love and smoking weed. "Last Resort" is all darkness, an angry track about suicide. Despite its subject matter, Bruno and Anderson seemed to be having a good time performing it on the intimate stage. .Paak sneered the infamous melody as Bruno smiled along, sipping from his red solo cup. The rendition was certainly a little sloppy, but from the looks of the video, the audience is loving it and feeling the angst .Paak is laying down.

Silk Sonic released their first and only album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, back in November of last year. The album is filled with jams that feel right out of the 70s, and its clear fans were feeling the retro vibes, as singles like "Leave the Door Open" and "Smokin Out the Window" became huge hits. The album picked up a couple Grammys, and was showered in praise at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Check out the cover of "Last Resort" below.

