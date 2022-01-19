At the top of 2021, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak surprised fans with the announcement that they'd be joining forces as Silk Sonic. The two sparked excitement, leading to their performance at the 2021 Grammys that turned up the anticipation for their joint project. Finally, they came through with the project in the final quarter of the year but it arrived just as a new COVID-19 variant began to spread across the world. Unfortunately, this meant whatever possible touring plans they had for 2022 had to be reconsidered.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

However, fans will be able to get a taste of Silk Sonic live with their upcoming Las Vegas residency. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak confirmed that they'd be taking over the Park MGM theatre beginning in February. The duo will bring their new project to the 5,200-seat venue for a 13-date run that kicks off on Feb. 25th and concludes on April 2nd.

"Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas," Mars wrote on socials on Wednesday.

Paak fueled the excitement with a subsequent post, writing, "THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!"

The shows will take place on Feb. 25th and 26th before extending throughout March on the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 23rd, 25th, 26th, and 31st before closing out their run on Apr. 2nd.

Check out the post below.