Days after "Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)" rapper Silento was arrested, it's reported that his loved ones are standing by his side. We previously reported on Silento's most recent run-in with authorities after he was taken into custody and charged with murdering his 34-year-old cousin, Frederick Rooks. The slaying reportedly occurred on January 21, and police are said to have named Silento, real name Ricky Hawk, as the alleged shooter after examining surveillance footage in the surrounding area.



Handout / Getty Images

Immediately following the news of his arrest, Silento's publicist, Chanel Hudson, came forward to reveal that the 23-year-old rapper allegedly struggles with mental health illnesses and needs prayer during this time. Hudson has given an update to TMZ, as well, telling the outlet that the rapper's family is doing their best to remain a united front as they mourn the loss of Rooks and deal with Silento's arrest.

It's reported that Silento is currently being held without bail and his attorney, Bernie Lawrence-Watkins, believes that her client needs to be monitored as well as given a psychiatric evaluation. The young star has previously shared that he battles with depression, and while his attorney doesn't think that he's a suicide risk, she said: "Anything is possible."

