Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Gates has been charged for allegedly battering a pregnant woman, according to Bossip, and could be looking at some time behind bars. Bossip reports that the reality star and business owner was charged with two counts of battery and one count of battery against a female who is pregnant. Court documents indicate that the alleged incident occurred during the summer of 2017, but Sierra was not charged until last summer in 2019.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to state statute, the battery on a pregnant woman charge is considered a crime of a “high and aggravated nature." Thus, if convicted, Sierra faces up to five years in state prison. It is unclear who the victim of the alleged assault was or if the baby was harmed at all. Representing Sierra in the case is celebrity lawyer, Adamma McKimmon, who was famously hired by Kevin McCall in his custody bid against Eva Marcille before she abruptly withdrew from the case. Sierra was ordered to appear in court this past December for a final plea hearing, but after McKinnon argued that Sierra could not mount a defense since the state had not yet turned over the evidence, the hearing was postponed.

Sierra may have been referring to this case in the trailer for season nine of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which returns next month on March 16th. In the clip, Sierra can be seen in tears, exclaiming, "I might be going to jail!" L&HHATL even reportedly requested to film Sierra's final plea hearing before it was cancelled. Last months, Sierra spoke out about her daughter getting attacked by another student and the student's mother on school property.