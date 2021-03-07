Siena Liggins Delivers A Sultry Pop Banger On "No Valet"

Siena Liggins has been making quite the name for herself over the last little while as the artist continues to build upon their sound and give fans something to be excited about. Liggins' influences are mostly from the pop world and based on her output, it's clear she is already one of the more unique pop artists out there. On April 27th, she will be dropping her debut album Ms. Out Tonight and one of the latest singles from the project is called "No Valet."

In a statement, Liggins described this song as a "steamy, downtempo braggadocio disguised as a backseat car anthem for whatever happens after the after-party.” This is a pretty apt description for it as Liggins sings lustfully over a brooding instrumental, all while delivering some hedonistic lyrics that take pop sounds into an unfamiliar place. In a short amount of time, Liggins is able to showcase her succinct songwriting ability, and if you love pop music and want to hear something new, then this is definitely for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl I can feel your eyes on me

Think you wanna leave but not alone

And I can keep you company

Can we get away just me and you so