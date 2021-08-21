She was behind the lies about Chingy that caused one of the rapper's biggest scandals, and now Sidney Starr is continuing her entertainment career with reality television. The Baddies: ATL star has been making headlines over her rocky season on the Zeus network series, but many years ago, Sidney, a transwoman, came forward with claims that she had been carrying on a secret two-year relationship with the rapper. She later admitted to lying, but Chingy's career was affected and was never the same.

During a recent virtual interview with WGCI, Sidney was asked about reality television, her dating life, and her thoughts on DaBaby's recent scandal regarding his homophobic remarks. She gave her advice while admitting that she reached out to the rapper.

"All I'mma say is, just don't make the same mistakes twice. So, DaBaby he gon' have to deal with the repercussions," said Starr. "He'll be fine in about a year or two. Let's just...make sure you watch your mouth and then now you gotta be more LGBT friendly. So, in my opinion, sh*t, I actually DMed him. I said, 'Baby now, you need to befriend a popular trans woman like myself. Let's be friends. Hang out. So you can show the world that you cool with the community."

"Hang out with me. Told him that this—you ain't [a] homophobe. You not transphobe," she continued. "Let's hang out. Let's get some drinks, you know." Unfortunately for Starr, she didn't receive a response from the rapper. We're not sure if DaBaby read the message, but you can check out Sidney Starr's interview with Chicago's WGCI below.