Sideshow Shares New Project "Wicked Man's Reprise"

Aron A.
May 09, 2021 12:25
CoverCover

Wicked Man's Reprise
Sideshow

Sideshow drops off his new project ft. Mavi and Na-Kel Smith.


The new wave of underground MCs emerging out of Los Angeles has a bright future ahead. Sideshow, specifically, has been an artist whose pure artistry has won over the masses, slowly but surely. With a dedicated following riding with him, each project he's offered is a clear glimpse into his world. On Friday, the rapper let loose his latest body of work, Wicked Man's Reprise. The 12 song project has a run time of 23 minutes with appearances coming from Mavi and Na-Kel Smith.

On the production side of the project, Sideshow connects with Alexander Spit, Bori, Coffeeblack, Black Noi$e, Ricky Spanish, and more.

Check out the latest body of work from Sideshow below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Wicked Man's Reprise

