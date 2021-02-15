Abuse allegations have been circulating around 34-year-old actor Shia LaBoeuf for the last few months after singer-songwriter FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against him in December. In the lawsuit, Twigs alleged that LaBoeuf sexually assaulted her, physically abused her, and caused her immense emotional distress throughout their romantic relationship.



After the lawsuit went public, singer Sia offered her support for FKA Twigs and also revealed that she had been “conned” into a relationship with the actor, who reportedly made both women believe they were independently dating him. Earlier this week, LaBoeuf’s team combatted all of the allegations made against him, saying that he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [FKA Twigs]’s Complaint.”

"It turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another," Sia said in an interview with The Sunday Times, "Both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn’t the case. And he was still married."

She claimed that the actor said he "wanted to marry me and live a sober life." Amid all of this, Sia said that she feels she will "always love" LaBoeuf, referring to him as a "sick puppy." "I feel like I’m always gonna love him because he’s such a sick puppy," she said.



Sia and FKA Twigs have been in support of one another since the beginning, Sia calling FKA Twigs’s original allegations “courageous” and saying she was “very proud” of her. The two women will certainly need to band together if they want to truly expose the abuse they have endured, and hopefully, the two can get the justice they deserve.

