Sia & Burna Boy Join Forces On Fiery New Track "Hey Boy"

Alexander Cole
January 16, 2021 09:19
Burna Boy is the only feature on Sia's upcoming album.


Sia is one of the biggest pop artists in the world and is known for her unique writing ability. She is currently in the midst of coming out with her very own movie and there is a soundtrack to go with it called Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture. This project has yet to release although the artist has made sure to drop some singles first, including "Hey Boy" which features the likes of Burna Boy.

This track is an undeniable pop hit that sees Sia carrying the track for most of the duration, all while Burna Boy adds his unique touch through ad-libs and a verse in the latter half of the song. If you're a fan of either of these two artists, this is a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Not going to be single, not tonight
Am I going to be single all my life?
I want you to stop and come on by
'Cause you know what us single women like 

