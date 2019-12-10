Every year, Sports Illustrated comes through with their Swimsuit editions which always tend to get a rise out of people. The issues are highly-anticipated and feature some of the most beautiful models in the world. The publication has there own contest which is called a "Model Search" and in 2019, the winner was Brooks Nader. This means that in one of the 2020 issues, Nader will be featured as a "rookie" model.

Last night, Nader was one of the guests at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe was being given the award for her contribution towards women's soccer. Nader was one of the show-stealers on the red carpet as she wore a see-through dress with pasties and nude briefs underneath.

Nader is definitely a model to watch out for in the coming months and after sporting this dress, she is definitely on everyone's radar when it comes to the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue. The model joins elite company in terms of other "Model Search" winners. Last year, Camille Kostek won and of course, she is the girlfriend of former Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year 2019

