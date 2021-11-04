On Kanye West's "New God Flow," G.O.O.D. Music president, Pusha T, handles the first two verses.

Halfway through the first verse, Push explains how Kanye brought him to G.O.O.D. and that he thought it was "good that Ye got a blow dealer." However, Push also clarified that he wasn't there just to rap alongside Mr. West. He was there to be Kanye's right-hand man.

"I came aboard for more than just to rhyme with 'em," he rapped. "Think '99 when Puff woulda had Shyne with him."

Robert Mecea/Newsmakers

Robert Mecea/Newsmakers

While "New God Flow" was released in 2012, Pusha's reference to Puff Daddy and his Bad Boy Records signee, Shyne, was as poignant as ever.

At that point, Puff (aka Diddy) and Shyne were still on bad terms. After Diddy essentially threw Shyne under the bus during a 2001 trial for a nightclub shooting that had happened two years prior, the "Bad Boyz" rapper was sentenced to ten years in prison. He was released early, in 2009, but was almost immediately deported to his native Belize, and was not allowed back into the United States.

Just a couple months ago, however, Shyne made his triumphant return to the states — this time as a diplomat, and with the help of Diddy himself.

During his time stateside, Shyne reunited with the likes of Jay-Z and other prominent figures from his time in New York City in the late-90s and early-2000s, but most importantly, he reunited with Diddy.

And two-and-a-half months after their reunion, it seems as if Puff and Shyne are still on good terms.

Taking to Instagram with a couple of photos of he and Diddy sipping on some celebratory wine, Shyne wished his former record boss a happy 52nd birthday with a heartfelt message.

"Birthday Blessings my brother @diddy," he wrote. "Health, Happiness & LOVE."

It's unclear if the photos are recent, or if they are from their time together in August, but after nearly two decades of rumors of betrayal and animosity, it is a welcome sight to see Puff and Shyne back together. There's no concrete way to make up for lost time, but with the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s death approaching, every Bad Boy reunion feels more and more important.

What do you think of Shyne's birthday message to Diddy? Let us know in the comments.