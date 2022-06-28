His impact on Hip Hop is well-documented as both an artist and writer, but these days, Shyne is moving in a different direction. In the 2000s, the Belizean-born, New York City-bred rapper was finding international success during his Bad Boy tenure, but a nightclub shooting in 1999 derailed his music aspirations. In 2001, Shyne was sentenced to 10 years in prison and he wouldn't see freedom until 2009.

Shyne was immediately deported to Belize and since that time, he has continued to thrive. It is reported that his efforts have helped the Belizean music industry become more sustainable and Shyne has even been named the Ambassador of Music. Outside of the industry, however, he acts as a politician in the country's House of Representatives.

His fans have marveled at his accomplishments and he has remained a favorite in and out of entertainment. That is why BET Award viewers lept out of their seats when he made an appearance during Sean "Diddy" Combs's tribute medley. Shyne performed his "Bad Boyz" classic with a few adjustments, and prior to taking to the stage, he chatted with Revolt about his evolution from rapper to politician.

"It was a miraculous journey but certainly a part of who I've always been. I've always been a servant to my fellow men and women, I've always been a leader, I've always been a visionary, an activist, even in my Hip Hop era," he said. "I was always trying to bring attention to the plight of the difficulties and the struggles in urban America, and now as the Opposition Leader of the House of Representatives, I get to bring attention to many of the ills and many of the challenges of all my countrywomen and men."

"It is the greatest responsibility, the greatest privileged that I've ever had in my life."

Watch the gamechanger's red carpet interview below and tune in to Diddy's full tribute.