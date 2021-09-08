Last month, Shyne returned to the United States for the first time since being deported to Belize in 2009. With his newfound status as the leader of the opposition party in the Belizean House of Representatives, Shyne visited the United States with the help of Diddy, and during his trip, he met with politicians in an effort to strengthen the ties between the United States and Belize.

Shyne's most recent post to Instagram also reveals that he paid a visit to Howard University during his diplomatic journey, and while there, he met with famed actress Phylicia Rashad, who was recently named Dean of the Chadwick Boseman School of Fine Arts.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to the former Bad Boy rapper, he and Phylicia Rashad spoke about the importance of the working class and the invaluable contributions of the creative sector. They also discussed how the ongoing COVID19 pandemic has further exposed the disparity between the upper and middle class in Belize.

"It was a distinct pleasure meeting with the Howard University Dean of the Chadwick Boseman School of Fine Arts, the Iconic, Mrs Phylicia Rashad," Shyne revealed in his post. "One of the things that struck me the most is she opined that the wealth of Belize is her People. This so true. We have to value and cherish our People which is out greatest asset."

"The economic crisis has all but eliminated the middle class," he continued. "The working class deserves an increase in wages so that the standard of living can improve for all Belizeans not just the rich and political connected. Belize is rich beyond comprehension, we just need to spend the 40 years protecting, preserving and developing our wealth which is our People."

