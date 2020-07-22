Shyne Grady Addresses Former Friend YFN Lucci On Heartfelt "Letter 2 Lucci"

You may not be familiar with Shyne Grady yet, but he's planning to change that this week. The ATL native is new to rapping, but not new to the industry. Shyne Grady first made a foray into music industry when he linked up with YFN Lucci back in 2016 through a mutual friend. Grady would go on to become YFN's cameraman during this period of time. At the same time he was helping Lucci on the video side, there was an arrest warrant out for him in Atlanta. By the time summer rolled around, the police caught up with Grady, and he was put behind bars on gun charges, doing a three year bid.

During his time in prison, he began writing raps. He kept in communication with YFN Lucci as well, but he didn't reveal that he had started writing, saying he wanted to wait until he was out to properly present it to him. When he got home, he told Lucci about his desire to start rapping, and it seemed Lucci gave his full approval at the time.

He tells us exclusively, "And it seem real genuine so of course I expected certain shit to happen. Hell I even wrote a song for em just to pay respect and homage considering the fact he did change my life at the moment. And Lucci was still active wit me through out my bid I can honestly say but I never told em I was writing. I [was] waiting to get home and present it to em...Amongst it was a lot of stagnation. I ended up finding myself not recording and giving out bars to the point I realized like man this nigga bullshittin."

Grady continues, "I just thought niggas a believe in me the way I believe in them. Everytime I had to do some I did it no matter what it was. Just cause I’m passionate about my dreams and circles. If I you say you wit me I’m wit you. But the energy I collected from the situation didn’t sit well wit me. A lot of stagnating. Nigga tell me they believe in me but from what I see. Im ending up giving out mo bars that I put on paper. I always knew I can be anything but some niggas only want you to be BE..... and I ain’t fuckin wit that."

Today, Shyne Grady is addressing the situation with YFN Lucci head-on, releasing a track he's titled "Letter 2 Lucci." The song comes across as heartfelt, as he details his relationship with YFN Lucci and how the situation has evolved to this point, from the revelation that he wants to rap to present-day. The rapper is expected to follow up this letter with a proper diss track though, so stay tuned for that.

Let us know what you think of the record. Do you think YFN Lucci will respond?

We're providing the exclusive premiere of the music video, watch it now. The song appears on Shyne Grady's debut project, Bittersweet.

Quotable Lyrics

I just hope that you never look at it wrong Lu

I used to write every time we hung up the phone Lu

But you ain't even know it

I was really scared to show it