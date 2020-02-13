It was just eight months into Shyheim's parole when he was involved in a fatal accident. It was reportedly in the early morning hours of New Year's Day back in 2014 when Shyheim was speeding down the road, ran a red light, and collided with Felipe Avila's Toyota. The rapper reportedly fled the scene and Avila perished in the crash. That same year, he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was released last month after serving five years, and he recently sat down with VladTV to discuss the strange circumstances surrounding what led to the collision.

'When things happen, you don't understand the damage you cause," Shyheim said after giving his condolences once again to the victim's family. "The damage that affects not just right now, down the line. His kids, his grandkids, the things he'll never get to do because of the part I played in something." Shyheim said he takes full responsibility for what he's done, "but what I will not do for anybody, I will not let anybody have me live in my past."

The rapper added that he's done his time and paid his debt to society, but he's trying to pick up the pieces and build a better life for himself. "I don't how many times I can say I apologize and I'm sorry... Well, that's one time I will say I'm sorry for my actions. I'm sorry that I didn't stay to get him some help." He shared that he sat in his cell for years questioning how selfish he was on that fateful night.

Shyheim added that he was speeding through the streets that night because there was an attempt on his life and he was trying to get away. The rapper explained that he's targeted, whether it be by the streets or tagged by law enforcement, so he felt as if his life was in danger. He didn't want to name names in court so he copped the plea to "get it over with and move on with my life." Watch his explanation in full below.