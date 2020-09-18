Shy Glizzy Drops "Young Jefe 3" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, G Herbo, & More

GRAMMY-nominated artist Shy Glizzy is back with more new music, dropping the third installment in his Young Jefe series today.

The 27-year-old has been putting on for Washington D.C. for years, becoming one of the most well-known artists in his city. He's had a hard go at life, losing his father before he could even speak, but he uses music as a way to communicate his message to his fans. His first two Young Jefe tapes have been received well and, last night, he released the latest piece of the puzzle with tons of star-studded tracks.

Young Jefe 3 speaks more to Shy's promise to himself that he'll get rich and, while he's at that point now, he's still rapping with a purpose. The new album features Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, NoCap, and more. As he always does, he's putting on members of his team too, featuring Taliban Glizzy, 3 Glizzy, and more.

Listen to the new project below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. Double 00

2. Feel The Vibe (feat. Meek Mill)

3. Paint The Town Red

4. Right Or Wrong (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

5. Hooray

6. Top Floor

7. Hamilton (feat. 3 Glizzy)

8. Like That (feat. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign)

9. Only God Can Judge Me

10. Real Members (feat. G Herbo)

11. Shooting Star

12. Forever Tre-7 (feat. No Savage)

13. Lonely Vibes

14. With A Don

15. Slide Over (feat. Taliban Glizzy)

16. No Joke

17. Situations (feat. NoCap)

18. Too Hood 4 Hollywood