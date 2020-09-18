mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shy Glizzy Drops "Young Jefe 3" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, G Herbo, & More

Alex Zidel
September 18, 2020 16:19
231 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Young Jefe 3
Shy Glizzy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Shy Glizzy releases the third installment in his "Young Jefe" series, which includes features from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Jeremih, G Herbo, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.


GRAMMY-nominated artist Shy Glizzy is back with more new music, dropping the third installment in his Young Jefe series today.

The 27-year-old has been putting on for Washington D.C. for years, becoming one of the most well-known artists in his city. He's had a hard go at life, losing his father before he could even speak, but he uses music as a way to communicate his message to his fans. His first two Young Jefe tapes have been received well and, last night, he released the latest piece of the puzzle with tons of star-studded tracks.

Young Jefe 3 speaks more to Shy's promise to himself that he'll get rich and, while he's at that point now, he's still rapping with a purpose. The new album features Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, NoCap, and more. As he always does, he's putting on members of his team too, featuring Taliban Glizzy, 3 Glizzy, and more.

Listen to the new project below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. Double 00
2. Feel The Vibe (feat. Meek Mill)
3. Paint The Town Red
4. Right Or Wrong (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
5. Hooray
6. Top Floor
7. Hamilton (feat. 3 Glizzy)
8. Like That (feat. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign)
9. Only God Can Judge Me
10. Real Members (feat. G Herbo)
11. Shooting Star
12. Forever Tre-7 (feat. No Savage)
13. Lonely Vibes
14. With A Don
15. Slide Over (feat. Taliban Glizzy)
16. No Joke
17. Situations (feat. NoCap)
18. Too Hood 4 Hollywood

Shy Glizzy young jefe new music Meek Mill Lil Uzi Vert Jeremih Ty Dolla $ign G Herbo No Savage NoCap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Shy Glizzy Drops "Young Jefe 3" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, G Herbo, & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject