Shy Glizzy Drops Off New Video For "Demons"

Watch Shy Glizzy’s new video for “Demons.”

Taking it back to April’s Covered N Blood project, Shy Glizzy decides to come through today and share a new video in its support for the song “Demons.”

The video finds the D.C. rapper mobbin' in front of some large digital screens, special effects, and a couple of strippers in this follow up to “How Im Coming.” Check it out and let us know what you think.

Covered N Blood, which features guest appearances from Youngboy Never Broke Again and 3 Glizzy, is available now on iTunes & HNHH. Stream it right here if you've been sleeping on it.