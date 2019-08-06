mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shy Glizzy Drops Off New Video For "Demons"

Kevin Goddard
August 06, 2019 14:51
42 Views
00
0

Watch Shy Glizzy’s new video for “Demons.”

Taking it back to April’s Covered N Blood project, Shy Glizzy decides to come through today and share a new video in its support for the song “Demons.”

The video finds the D.C. rapper mobbin' in front of some large digital screens, special effects, and a couple of strippers in this follow up to “How Im Coming.” Check it out and let us know what you think.

Covered N Blood, which features guest appearances from Youngboy Never Broke Again and 3 Glizzy, is available now on iTunes & HNHH. Stream it right here if you've been sleeping on it.

Shy Glizzy Music Videos covered n blood
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Shy Glizzy Drops Off New Video For "Demons"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject