Shy Glizzy Drops Off New 5-Song EP "Aloha"

Kevin Goddard
August 30, 2019 10:51
Aloha
Shy Glizzy

Stream Shy Glizzy's new 5-song EP "Aloha."


After weeks of promotion, D.C rapper Shy Glizzy decides to come through today and share his new EP, Aloha.

The follow up to to this years Covered N Blood project contains 5 songs in total and features a few Hawaiian-esque song titles like “Ohana” & previously heard “Waikiki Flow.” Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of London Cyr & WondaGurl, among others.

Out now, fans can stream the 5-song EP in its entirety via anyone of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!

Tracklist: 

1. Waikiki Flow
2. Ohana
3. Profanity
4. Fly High
5. Lil Ghetto Kid

Shy Glizzy Aloha stream
