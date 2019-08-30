Shy Glizzy Drops Off New 5-Song EP "Aloha"

After weeks of promotion, D.C rapper Shy Glizzy decides to come through today and share his new EP, Aloha.
The follow up to to this years Covered N Blood project contains 5 songs in total and features a few Hawaiian-esque song titles like “Ohana” & previously heard “Waikiki Flow.” Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of London Cyr & WondaGurl, among others.
Out now, fans can stream the 5-song EP in its entirety via anyone of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!
Tracklist:
1. Waikiki Flow
2. Ohana
3. Profanity
4. Fly High
5. Lil Ghetto Kid