Shy Glizzy appears to have some sort of beef with Lil Uzi Vert these days stemming from rap game politics. Now, the two rappers have worked together on a few occasions, specifically on 2018's Fully Loaded highlight, "Super Freak" and most recently on "Right Or Wrong." It's a fan favorite but unfortunately, Roc Nation and Uzi have been demanding money from Shy Glizzy for the Eternal Atake rapper's services.

Shy Glizzy aired out his frustrations on his Instagram Story after Roc Nation messaged him about payment for his collaboration with Uzi that came out alreay. "I don't do this internet shit... But since you seem not to see my msg. N***a FXCK YOU! @liluzivert," he wrote.

The DMV native elaborated even further on the situation in the following post. Apparently, Roc Nation reached out to Shy on Lil Uzi Vert's behalf asking for payment for an Uzi verse. "Got Roc Nation reaching out talkn bout a check after the song already out and I spoke to your lil ass directly. That's some sucka ass shit," Shy Glizzy continued. "Then you can't even hit me back and tell me yourself... I ain't NEVER paid for a verse in my life boy."

So far, no response from Lil Uzi Vert.

