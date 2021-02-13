mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shy Glizzy & RMR Drop A Ballad In "White Lie"

Alexander Cole
February 13, 2021 09:01
Image via Shy Glizzy

White Lie
Shy Glizzy Feat. RMR
Produced by Zaytoven

Shy Glizzy and RMR's "White Lie" is a love song to all of the side chicks out there.


Side chicks have always been a hot topic in hip-hop although seldom do they actually get love songs dedicated to them. Typically, the side chick is looked down upon, however, in the new Shy Glizzy and RMR track "White Lie," the side chick is given plenty of reverence. In fact, one could make the argument that this is a ballad dedicated to side chicks everywhere.

The Zaytoven production features some nice piano lines, all while RMR gets on the hook and sings about leaving his side chick for the evening, and all of the guilt that comes with it. For Shy Glizzy, his side chick is who has held him down, and he can't stand the thought of them being apart. It's a rare occasion for the side chick to be looked at in this way, and it makes for a unique song that you should definitely check out.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know you're mad at me 'cause I let you try me
And we took a lot of pictures, couldn't let you tag me
And I pay a lot of bills, I ball like Bradley
Big ole' spot in the hills where they call me "Your Majesty"

Shy Glizzy
