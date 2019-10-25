Shy Glizzy & Pressa Reunite On "Blood Bath"

Shy Glizzy ain't stopping. The rapper came through earlier today with his new single, "Blood Bath" featuring Toronto's Pressa. The two have paired up in the past, most recently on Fully Loaded cut, "Trap Baby" ft. 3 Glizzy. The new single finds the two rappers hopping on a dreamy instrumental while detailing the ruthless environment they grew up.

The new single follows the release of Shy Glizzy's last project, Aloha which he dropped off earlier this year. The project marked his second release of the year after Cover N Blood dropped earlier this year. Whether or not he has another project up his sleeve before the end of the year remains unclear but there's one thing for sure -- he's not stopping at any point in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

They don't like me but they gon' have to fuck with it

We put that fire on a n***a like an arsonist

I keep my circle select and always one in the head

You see, my lawyer Anthony, I highly recommend him

