Shy Glizzy And NoSavage Are "Forever Tre 7"

It's been over a year since Shy Glizzy dropped his last project, the Aloha EP, which might as well be an eternity for such a prolific artist. Having solidified a name for himself as a young boss, the Grammy-nominated rapper has been keeping busy with a slew of features and one-off singles, notably June's "Right or Wrong", featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Now, the D.C. rapper drops "Forever Tre 7", the first single from his forthcoming album Young Jefe 3, which is slated for release on September 18th.

Perhaps disenchanted by label politics surrounding features, Glizzy opted to put on for one of his own in place of a big name for the lead single. The song features the new signee to his Glizzy Gang Records imprint under 300 Entertainment, fellow D.C. native NoSavage. Over a glistening beat from GBE producer 12Hunna (Chief Keef, Young Thug, Trippie Redd, Youngboy Never Broke Again), the two trade bars in an ode to loyalty that will surely be heard blasting through car windows in the DMV for weeks to come.

Quotable Lyrics

Keep me a blick

Right here on my hip

They say you ain't a boss

Until you make a n___ rich

I done made a n___ rich

And he from my area

That sh*t feel good, don't it?

Let me talk my sh*t