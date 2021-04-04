Shy Glizzy & No Savage Join Forces For The DC Smash "Ridiculous"

Following the release of the RMR-assisted ballad "White Lie" in February, Shy Glizzy is back with another collab single. This time around, the veteran DMV artist hops on wax with one of his fellow Glizzy Gang artists No Savage. Laced with production from Bankroll Got It, their new joint single, titled "Ridiculous," gives a major nod to Washington, D.C.

Accompanied by a lavish music video, Shy Glizzy and No Savage's new single "Ridiculous" marks the artists' first collaboration together since last year's "Forever Tre 7" from the former's Young Jefe 3. "Ridiculous" is a three-minute track that features a hard-hitting verse from each of the Glizzy Gang rappers as well as a cocky hook, in which Shy Glizzy proclaims, "When it come to that DC shit, lil' bitch I'm the GOAT." All throughout their latest single, Shy Glizzy and No Savage put on for Washington, D.C. as well as represent the Glizzy Gang collective.

Check out the music video for Shy Glizzy and No Savage's new DMV smash "Ridiculous" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Left out the trap, flew straight to Atlanta (Left out the trap)

I had to go handle some bidness, uh (Handlin' bidness)

He let her gas 'em, I got 'em peeled, get right back to servin' the city, uh