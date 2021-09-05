Shy Glizzy & No Savage Get Gully On "Mood Switch"

Shy Glizzy and the Glizzy Gang worked to bring fans their compilation tape Don't Feed The Sharks, and it has arrived. The project shines a spotlight on lesser-known members of Glizzy Gang, including No Savage, 3 Glizzy, Goo Glizzy, and Taliban Glizzy. One track that really sticks out on the album is "Mood Switch" featuring No Savage.

"Mood Switch" features a creepy synth that would fit right in during Halloween. The easy-paced percussions give both rappers enough space to air out their flows properly on the track. The concept of the song doesn't really fit with the title, however, when listening to the record it's easy to see how your own mood would change. There's just something about those haunting synths that will make you settle into gully mode immediately.

Quotable Lyrics

Keep on making hits

I fell out with niggas just because I didn't give them shit

You don't know the feeling when you love 'em but they still switch

But I'm still lit, and I'm still turnt, and I'm still rich