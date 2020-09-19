mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shy Glizzy & Meek Mill Celebrate Success On "Feel The Vibe"

Aron A.
September 19, 2020 13:20
Shy Glizzy enlists Meek Mill for a standout off of "Young Jefe 3."


Shy Glizzy was trending all over Twitter yesterday following the release of his latest project, Young Jefe 3. Arguably his biggest project to date, fans were not disappointed in the least. The eighteen song tracklist is filled with highlights from the Ty Dolla $ign & Jeremih-assisted, "Like That" produced by Hitmaka to the high-energy banger, "Right Or Wrong" ft. Lil Uzi Vert

Stacked with massive features, Meek Mill appears early on the tracklist on song #2, "Feel The Vibe." It's a perfect moment to have early in the tracklist as Meek and Shy Glizzy paint images of triumph in the face of despair. It's an aggressive, moody banger filled that kicks off with Meek's fiery passion as he and Glizzy detail the trials and tribulations, and overcoming obstacles. 

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I just woke up this morning and bought a drop
Bout to shit on these n***as, no Porta-pot
I had to whip, then sellin' that water weight
Gotta get it all to 'em before it drop
Ima keep it real with you before I lie
Ima make like a billion before I die
I've been keepin' that milli right on my side
When I go out to Philly, it's war outside

Shy Glizzy Meek Mill
