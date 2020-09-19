Shy Glizzy & Meek Mill Celebrate Success On "Feel The Vibe"

Shy Glizzy was trending all over Twitter yesterday following the release of his latest project, Young Jefe 3. Arguably his biggest project to date, fans were not disappointed in the least. The eighteen song tracklist is filled with highlights from the Ty Dolla $ign & Jeremih-assisted, "Like That" produced by Hitmaka to the high-energy banger, "Right Or Wrong" ft. Lil Uzi Vert.

Stacked with massive features, Meek Mill appears early on the tracklist on song #2, "Feel The Vibe." It's a perfect moment to have early in the tracklist as Meek and Shy Glizzy paint images of triumph in the face of despair. It's an aggressive, moody banger filled that kicks off with Meek's fiery passion as he and Glizzy detail the trials and tribulations, and overcoming obstacles.

Quotable Lyrics

I just woke up this morning and bought a drop

Bout to shit on these n***as, no Porta-pot

I had to whip, then sellin' that water weight

Gotta get it all to 'em before it drop

Ima keep it real with you before I lie

Ima make like a billion before I die

I've been keepin' that milli right on my side

When I go out to Philly, it's war outside

