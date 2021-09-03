Shy Glizzy & Glizzy Gang Team Up For "Don't Feed The Sharks"

Shy Glizzy has always marched to the beat of his own drum where the music industry is concerned, and thus, leave it to the Washington, D.C. native to drop a full compilation with his Glizzy Gang friends on the universally-understood Day of Drake. Or whatever.

Shy Glizzy has been steadily releasing music to a loyal following ever since he first blew up with "Awwsome" back in 2014, and in that consistent release schedule, he's also maintained a certain quality and trademark sound, while reverting to the underground in the years following his viral single. The sound that he's continued to pursue through out his career is heavily melodic, and that is very much present on Don't Feed the Sharks. The momentum starts right away with the opener "No Feeling." Further down the tracklist, the Glizzy Gang (comprised of 3 Glizzy, Taliban Glizzy, Goo Glizzy, Doe Glizzy, and No Savage) nab features from Pressa and NBA Youngboy.

As part of the roll out for this album, the rapper is offering something pretty unique to his fans; a chance at a small business loan for up to $10,000. The application is online here.

Check out the 18-song offering below. Let us know your favorite collabs off the tape.