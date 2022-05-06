Shy Glizzy & EST Gee team up on "Borderline."

DMV star Shy Glizzy came through with Don't Feed The Sharks with Glizzy Gang in 2021 but it looks like he could be preparing to drop a new solo project soon. After remaining under the radar since the top of the year, the rapper returned with"Borderline" ft. EST Gee this morning. The slow, somber production ultimately serves as a celebratory anthem between Glizzy and Gee, who reflect on the ruthless nature of business in the streets. EST Gee continues to prove that he's one of the brightest new stars of the new generation with his verse on "Borderline." Although this is their first collaboration together, there's evidently natural chemistry established that we'd love to hear more of in the future.

Check out the latest from Shy Glizzy below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Want us, they gon' have to chase us, real Percs, I taste it

Talk with Red, angry in a way, I wish that I could switch you places

Heaven might not take me, it's an opp up there might try to snake me

Hundred shots, he live, we make sure double back and get him later

