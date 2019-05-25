mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shy Glizzy & 3 Glizzy Live A Lavish Lifestyle In "Oh Lord" Video

Aron A.
May 25, 2019 16:51
242 Views
00
0

Shy Glizzy delivers a new visual off of "Covered N Blood."

Shy Glizzy's become one of the hottest rappers in the DMV over the past few years. With his off-kilter melodious flow and vivid depiction of his upbringing, he's been a favorite in the rap game for some time. He hasn't slowed down in the past few years, arguably being one of the most consistent rappers in the game. After releasing his project, Covered N Blood, earlier this year, he continues to push it with another new visual.

Yung Jefe is back with 3 Glizzy for the visual of their new collaboration, "Oh Lord." The video shows Shy Glizzy showcasing his lavish lifestyle while cutting shots to a college girl being studious at the library and on the school campus before Glizzy comes through and changes her life for the better.

Peep the visual above. 

Shy Glizzy 3 Glizzy Music Videos News covered n blood Glizzy Gang new visuals
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Shy Glizzy & 3 Glizzy Live A Lavish Lifestyle In "Oh Lord" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject