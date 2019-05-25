Shy Glizzy & 3 Glizzy Live A Lavish Lifestyle In "Oh Lord" Video

Shy Glizzy delivers a new visual off of "Covered N Blood."

Shy Glizzy's become one of the hottest rappers in the DMV over the past few years. With his off-kilter melodious flow and vivid depiction of his upbringing, he's been a favorite in the rap game for some time. He hasn't slowed down in the past few years, arguably being one of the most consistent rappers in the game. After releasing his project, Covered N Blood, earlier this year, he continues to push it with another new visual.

Yung Jefe is back with 3 Glizzy for the visual of their new collaboration, "Oh Lord." The video shows Shy Glizzy showcasing his lavish lifestyle while cutting shots to a college girl being studious at the library and on the school campus before Glizzy comes through and changes her life for the better.

Peep the visual above.