He may have acted as Tekashi 6ix9ine's manager, but Kifano "Shotti" Jordan's relationship with his client was more like a brotherhood. There was a time when 6ix9ine and Shotti were as thick as thieves as Tr3yway Entertainment was making waves in the music scene, but it didn't take long for cracks to form. There were allegations that Shotti was sleeping with Sara Molina, the mother of 6ix9ine's daughter, and when federal authorities came after the rapper, he folded under the pressure.

Since being released from jail, 6ix9ine has insisted one factor that caused him to turn on Shotti and testify against him was the alleged relationship his ex-manager had with Molina. However, Shotti now tells Akademiks that he never had sex with 6ix9ine's ex.

In September 2019, Shotti pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In a new conversation with Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast, Shotti denies having a physical relationship with Molina and refutes 6ix9ine's claim of using that excuse as a reason to turn against his associates.

"No... first of all, y'all know that he knows that, man. I got fifteen years, man. If I f*cked her, I'd be like, 'Yeah, I f*cked her.' I would be sayin' it just to make him mad, first and foremost," said Shotti. "Secondly, I'm not one to lie on my d*ck so no, we didn't f*ck. You get what I'm sayin'? Like, I got my time. Sh*t don't mean nothin' to me. I'm not tryin' to keep her name clean or my name clean. If I f*cked her, I f*cked her."

"That sh*t don't take no shirt off my back, but I didn't, and I'm not gon' take blame for nothin' I didn't do, like, it's just that simple," he continued. Shotti suggested that 6ix9ine is coming up with false narratives to excuse him from taking responsiblity for his actions with authorities.

"And he knows that, though. Again, another ploy to justify the bullsh*t that he did. My n*gga, just say you was scared. Say the feds ran down on you, you was scared, you ain't know what to do and you told. I'm not mad my n*gga." Listen to Shotti explain himself below.