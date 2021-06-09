Shotta Spence Shares New Single "Don't Fold"

Shotta Spence made a mark earlier this year with his single, "Young & Humble" which hailed production from Mike Will-Made It and Chopsquad DJ. The single started making a massive buzz but now, he's returned with an uplifting follow-up to set the tone for the summer. Spence shared "Don't Fold" over the weekend, a record emphasizing the importance of loyalty. The single was released alongside a new set of visuals which include footage of Spence at several protests last year.

"The song is about keeping the loyalty and unity strong between my family and friends. In the video you can see the people I grew up with in Franklin Township NJ and the synergy that Asians, Blacks and all cultures have there," he said. "I feel like people need to see that diverse communities do exist and people of different backgrounds can build things of value together."

Quotable Lyrics

Losing faith finding they self wondering what they coulda been

And I been crossed before so it's hard for me to trust again

Why can’t I stop this paranoia?

