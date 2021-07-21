The hysteria surrounding a championship for a city can include feelings of pure joy, but it can also invite an equal amount of danger. Such was the case on Tuesday night following the Milwaukee Bucks' championship-clinching victory in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Outside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee where Giannis Antetokounmpo and company brought home the Larry O'Brien trophy, dozens of gunshots rung out in the streets surrounding the stadium, causing fans to run away from the scene in terror, according to TMZ.

The gunshots occurred just minutes after the game had wrapped up and celebrations were underway inside the stadium. Hundreds of fans began to flee to avoid further gunfire, and local reporters caught some of the aftermath on video.

Milwaukee Police have launched an investigation into the shootings, so specifics on who conducted the gunfire and the reason why has yet to be revealed. But, according to them, a 19-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man all suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the gunfire that transpired after the Bucks' victory. Thankfully, the situation didn't end with a more fatal outcome given the amount of individuals present around the stadium.

The Bucks were celebrating their first NBA championship win in 50 years, capped off by a fitting 50 point performance from Giannis. Fans of the small market franchise swarmed the surrounding area in downtown Milwaukee, climbing street poles and even taking a splash in the Milwaukee River in celebration. It's safe to say that, despite the gunshots, Milwaukee fans know how to have a good time.

Check out more video below of the gunshots taking place outside the stadium.

