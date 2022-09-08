After paying respects to a friend that passed away, it's reported that OhGeesy was arrested. The Shoreline Mafia artist has been in the thick of his Geezy World tour that travels through North America and Canada, but last weekend, OhGeesy, real name Alejandro Coranza, deviated from his career's schedule to reportedly attend the funeral of his best friend, Dennis "Dile" Mitchell.

According to TMZ, Coranza was leaving the funeral in a vehicle with three others when police in Burbank, California pulled them over for allegedly having window tints that were too dark, as well as expired license plate tags.



Lisa Lake / Stringer / Getty Images

During the traffic stop, police learned that the person driving didn't have a license, and soon, they reportedly saw a bottle of codeine in the rapper's pocket as he sat in the backseat of the vehicle. A search was executed and it was said that officers also located a firearm. When asked about the codeine, it was learned that Coranza did not have a prescription.

All four people were arrested and faced charges for the firearm because they all denied that the gun was theirs. OhGeesy was hit with a separate charge related to the codeine. He paid his $35K bail, has been released from custody, and got right back to business on the road.

Check out more from OhGeesy below.

[via]