Shoreline Mafia Releases Debut Album "Mafia Bidness" Featuring Future, Kodak Black, Wiz Khalifa, & More

Representing Los Angeles to the fullest, Shoreline Mafia have been operating as a tight collective for a minute. They've dropped several mixtapes, establishing themselves as one of the go-to sources for the current sound of the West Coast. Finally, they've dropped their debut album Mafia Bidness, dedicated to Mac P Dawg, one of their members who passed away this year.

A celebration of their two-year rise, OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, Rob Vicious, and Master Kato join forces with a number of music's biggest stars for their major-label debut.

Features on Mafia Bidness include Future, Wiz Khalifa, YG, Kodak Black, 03 Greedo, Lil Yachty, and more. Of course, the production also shines on this one, bringing that LA sound to the forefront.

Listen to the new album below and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Run It Back (feat. 03 Greedo)

3. All The Time

4. Fuck It Up (feat. Mike Sherm)

5. Change Ya Life

6. Big Tymer (feat. Z Money & AFN Peso)

7. Poe The Drop (feat. Future)

8. Do The Most (feat. Duke Deuce)

9. Perc Popper

10. Hold On/Musty Freestyle (feat. Drakeo The Ruler)

11. How We Do It (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

12. Aww Shit

13. Bitches (feat. 1TakeJay)

14. Gangstas & Sippas (feat. Q Da Fool & YG) [Remix]

15. Hoe Shit

16. On The Low (feat. Kodak Black)

17. Brand New

18. Fully Loaded (feat. GT & Nfant)

19. Ride Out (feat. Lil Yachty)

20. Fucc Cuh (feat. 03 Greedo)

21. Bands (feat. OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, & Master Kato)