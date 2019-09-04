Shoreline Mafia Drop West Coast Vibe "Party Pack Vol. 2"

The Los Angeles rap collective Shoreline Mafia has returned with another project titled Party Pack Vol. 2. The nine-track EP was crafted by the four members to do just as the title suggests and get the party started with a collection of West Coast snaps. Fenix Flexin, OhGeesy, Rob Vicious, and Master Kato hold down the majority of the record on their own, but they do call in a few features to round things out by adding Curren$y, Warhol.SS, BandGang Paid Will, Mac P Dawg, Drakeo the Ruler, and 03 Greedo.

In addition to their Party Pack Vol. 2 release, Shoreline Mafia also announces their Paid In Full Tour that begins on October 26 and ends on November 24. Tickets for that tour will go on sale this Friday, but before then the team of rappers will embark on their Euro Wave Tour overseas as well as rock festival stages in Mexico, Las Vegas (Life Is Beautiful), and Oakland (Rolling Loud). Check out their latest EP and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Wings

2. Fell In Love

3. Caribbean

4. Mind Right ft. Warhol.SS

5. Chandelier ft. Curren$y

6. Half N Half ft. Mac P Dawg

7. Pour Two 4's

8. Free Drakeo, Free Greedo ft. Band Gang Paid Will

9. Wake Up In Traffic ft. 03 Greedo & Drakeo the Ruler