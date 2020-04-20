mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shoreline Mafia Drop First New Song Of The Year "Gangstas & Sippas"

Alex Zidel
April 20, 2020 15:58
341 Views
11
4
Atlantic Recording CorporationAtlantic Recording Corporation
Atlantic Recording Corporation

Gangstas & Sippas
Shoreline Mafia Feat. Q Da Fool

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Shoreline Mafia releases their new single "Gangstas & Sippas" with Q Da Fool.


Shoreline Mafia is back with a vengeance. 

Members of the West Coast collective have been releasing solo material to keep the fans satiated but as a group, the Los Angeles group has been absent for all of this year. Serving as somewhat of an entrance theme, "Gangstas & Sippas" is sure to hit hard whenever the guys can get back on the road.

Featuring Q Da Fool, Shoreline Mafia has released their first new song of the year with "Gangstas & Sippas." Produced by Ron Ron, the track combines the sound of the L.A. underground with a celebratory brass section that will get you going.

Listen to the brand new song from Shoreline Mafia and Q Da Fool below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wockhardt I’ma pour it out the pitcher
C*ck hard she gon’ suck it through the zipper
Act hard but you shakin’ like a stripper
Louis PJs and it’s matching with my slippers

Shoreline Mafia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  4
  341
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Shoreline Mafia Q Da Fool new song new music
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Shoreline Mafia Drop First New Song Of The Year "Gangstas & Sippas"
11
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject