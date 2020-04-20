Shoreline Mafia Drop First New Song Of The Year "Gangstas & Sippas"

Shoreline Mafia is back with a vengeance.

Members of the West Coast collective have been releasing solo material to keep the fans satiated but as a group, the Los Angeles group has been absent for all of this year. Serving as somewhat of an entrance theme, "Gangstas & Sippas" is sure to hit hard whenever the guys can get back on the road.

Featuring Q Da Fool, Shoreline Mafia has released their first new song of the year with "Gangstas & Sippas." Produced by Ron Ron, the track combines the sound of the L.A. underground with a celebratory brass section that will get you going.

Listen to the brand new song from Shoreline Mafia and Q Da Fool below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wockhardt I’ma pour it out the pitcher

C*ck hard she gon’ suck it through the zipper

Act hard but you shakin’ like a stripper

Louis PJs and it’s matching with my slippers